A national newspaper has selected a Sussex town as part of its list of the UK’s prettiest locations for Christmas shopping.

From Cardigan to Cambridge, The Sunday Times compiled a list of towns with independent boutiques ‘to find the perfect one-off gift’.

The author of the piece, Katie Bowman, wrote: “We’ve found towns yet to be taken over by big-name chains in some of the prettiest corners of the UK, so you can pair your quest to find one-off gifts with a welcome staycation.”

The charming town of Lewes in East Sussex completed the seven-strong list.

"The big-brand shops of Brighton may be just down the road, but your pounds are better spent in the independent shops of Lewes,” the article read.

"It’s already known as an arty weekend escape and a gateway to the South Downs, but the shopping is excellent too."

Among the attractions of Lewes, the writer noted, was the womenswear store, a vintage clothing shop, the food market and the Christmas Fair. Read more at www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-uks-prettiest-towns-for-christmas-shopping-bz53bnfd8.

Lewes’ Late Night Shopping event was held on Thursday (December 7). A spokesperson for the event said: “Yes, it was a wet night but still many people were out, the shops we spoke to at the end of the evening said it had been worth being open in spite of the rain.”

1 . Lewes Late Night Christmas Shopping (Photo by Jon Rigby) Lewes Late Night Christmas Shopping (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

