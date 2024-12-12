Watch as Chichester snow machines delight locals with Christmas market in full swing

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:27 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 16:31 BST
Snow machines, part of the Chichester Festive Market, are adding an extra element of Christmas magic to the West Sussex high street.

The market began on Monday, December 9, with people flocking to various stalls. These stalls are selling Christmas gifts and novelties have been accompanied by a wide selection of festive food and drink options from local vendors.

There are also performances from local musicians and a Santa’s Grotto visit located outside the Natwest Bank on East Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Chichester Festive Market has been extended until 5.30 pm on Tuesday 17 December. This is due to the market missing its first weekend due to Storm Darragh.

Snow is falling in Chichester!placeholder image
Snow is falling in Chichester!

Two extra days have been added to compensate for this, giving people more time to soak up the festive spirit in the centre of Chichester.

Watch our video above to see some of the snow machines brought in by the council covering locals in snow!

Related topics:Storm Darragh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice