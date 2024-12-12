Watch as Chichester snow machines delight locals with Christmas market in full swing
The market began on Monday, December 9, with people flocking to various stalls. These stalls are selling Christmas gifts and novelties have been accompanied by a wide selection of festive food and drink options from local vendors.
There are also performances from local musicians and a Santa’s Grotto visit located outside the Natwest Bank on East Street.
The Chichester Festive Market has been extended until 5.30 pm on Tuesday 17 December. This is due to the market missing its first weekend due to Storm Darragh.
Two extra days have been added to compensate for this, giving people more time to soak up the festive spirit in the centre of Chichester.
Watch our video above to see some of the snow machines brought in by the council covering locals in snow!
