West Sussex country house to host Christmas events
Christmas is pretty much here, and there’s a whole host of Christmas events going on in West Sussex. Stansted Park county house has announced their offerings for this year and include Christmas Carols, tours and much more.
For the Christmas Carols event, you can explore Stansted House in full Christmas spirit as characters from Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" welcome you. From the Fezziwig’s Christmas Party to Scrooge’s nephew playing party games this will be an immersive tour around the house.
As you descend into the depths of the building, the tour comes to a close and you can make your way to the Old Victorian Kitchen to join in some carols, mince pies and mulled wine in the festively decorated house. It’s on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.
There’s an evening with Peter Auty, the voice behind "Walking in the Air". The festive programme will include a selection of well-known tenor songs followed by some Christmas numbers to get people in the festive mood. Unfortunately, only assistance dogs are allowed at this particular event at the West Sussex country house.
Guests will get a 45 minute performance in the private Chapel of St Paul followed by sparkling wine and canapes in the Mansion House. The Main Hall and Music Room will be decorated with a large Christmas tree, garlands and twinkling lights to add to the atmosphere. It’s on Wednesday, December 13 at 5.30 pm and 7.15pm.