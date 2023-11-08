West Sussex radio station announce annual toy appeal

Appealing for toys this Christmas.

A spokesman for V2 Radio said: “With the cost-of-living crisis, among other things, means there will be far more families this year, than many previous years, struggling to make ends meet.

"The constant battle of managing finances, choosing whether to eat or heat, is only intensified when trying to give your children any sort of Christmas.

"With Christmas just around the corner, we are asking people to help put smiles on the faces of those who need it most. We are teaming up with Knight Fencing for The V2 Radio Christmas Toy Appeal.

“When writing your Christmas gift shopping list this year, we are asking that you kindly add one extra toy or gift for a child less fortunate.

“Your donated gift could be the difference between an average day and getting the warm fuzzy feeling that every child deserves at Christmas.”

Here are some of the donation points across Sussex:

Chichester

Tesco Extra - Fishbourne Roundabout

The Works - North Street

Buzby & Blue - The Hornet

Ripples - South Street

James Todd & Co - West Stoke Road

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club - Oaklands Park

Chichester Library - Tower Street

Bognor Regis

Tesco Superstore - Shripney Road

The Works - London Road

Bognor Library - London Road

Littlehampton

Morrisons - Hawthorn Road

Cuff Miller - Horsham Road

Selsey

Knight Fencing - Ferry Yard, Upper Norton

Selsey Town Council - High Street

Barnham

Redwood & Sons - The Square

Petworth

Petworth Library - Hugh Street

Midhurst

Midhurst Library - The Grange, Bepton Road

Rustington

L. Guess Jewellers - Churchill Parade

Angmering

Angmering Library - Arundel Road

Crawley

Tesco Superstore - Hazelwick Avenue

Worthing

Tesco Superstore - New Road

Ferring