West Sussex radio station announce annual toy appeal

V2 Radio announced their annual toy appeal this month.
By Henry Bryant
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:43 GMT
Appealing for toys this Christmas.Appealing for toys this Christmas.
A spokesman for V2 Radio said: “With the cost-of-living crisis, among other things, means there will be far more families this year, than many previous years, struggling to make ends meet.

"The constant battle of managing finances, choosing whether to eat or heat, is only intensified when trying to give your children any sort of Christmas.

"With Christmas just around the corner, we are asking people to help put smiles on the faces of those who need it most. We are teaming up with Knight Fencing for The V2 Radio Christmas Toy Appeal.

“When writing your Christmas gift shopping list this year, we are asking that you kindly add one extra toy or gift for a child less fortunate.

“Your donated gift could be the difference between an average day and getting the warm fuzzy feeling that every child deserves at Christmas.”

Here are some of the donation points across Sussex:

Chichester

  • Tesco Extra - Fishbourne Roundabout
  • The Works - North Street
  • Buzby & Blue - The Hornet
  • Ripples - South Street
  • James Todd & Co - West Stoke Road
  • Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club - Oaklands Park
  • Chichester Library - Tower Street

Bognor Regis

  • Tesco Superstore - Shripney Road
  • The Works - London Road
  • Bognor Library - London Road

Littlehampton

  • Morrisons - Hawthorn Road
  • Cuff Miller - Horsham Road

Selsey

  • Knight Fencing - Ferry Yard, Upper Norton
  • Selsey Town Council - High Street

Barnham

  • Redwood & Sons - The Square

Petworth

  • Petworth Library - Hugh Street

Midhurst

  • Midhurst Library - The Grange, Bepton Road

Rustington

  • L. Guess Jewellers - Churchill Parade

Angmering

  • Angmering Library - Arundel Road

Crawley

  • Tesco Superstore - Hazelwick Avenue

Worthing

  • Tesco Superstore - New Road

Ferring

  • Ferring Library - Ferring Street
