West Sussex radio station announce annual toy appeal
A spokesman for V2 Radio said: “With the cost-of-living crisis, among other things, means there will be far more families this year, than many previous years, struggling to make ends meet.
"The constant battle of managing finances, choosing whether to eat or heat, is only intensified when trying to give your children any sort of Christmas.
"With Christmas just around the corner, we are asking people to help put smiles on the faces of those who need it most. We are teaming up with Knight Fencing for The V2 Radio Christmas Toy Appeal.
“When writing your Christmas gift shopping list this year, we are asking that you kindly add one extra toy or gift for a child less fortunate.
“Your donated gift could be the difference between an average day and getting the warm fuzzy feeling that every child deserves at Christmas.”
Here are some of the donation points across Sussex:
Chichester
- Tesco Extra - Fishbourne Roundabout
- The Works - North Street
- Buzby & Blue - The Hornet
- Ripples - South Street
- James Todd & Co - West Stoke Road
- Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club - Oaklands Park
- Chichester Library - Tower Street
Bognor Regis
- Tesco Superstore - Shripney Road
- The Works - London Road
- Bognor Library - London Road
Littlehampton
- Morrisons - Hawthorn Road
- Cuff Miller - Horsham Road
Selsey
- Knight Fencing - Ferry Yard, Upper Norton
- Selsey Town Council - High Street
Barnham
- Redwood & Sons - The Square
Petworth
- Petworth Library - Hugh Street
Midhurst
- Midhurst Library - The Grange, Bepton Road
Rustington
- L. Guess Jewellers - Churchill Parade
Angmering
- Angmering Library - Arundel Road
Crawley
- Tesco Superstore - Hazelwick Avenue
Worthing
- Tesco Superstore - New Road
Ferring
- Ferring Library - Ferring Street