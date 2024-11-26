Where and when to find Santa in Shoreham as he tours the streets in his sleigh

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 26th Nov 2024, 17:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Santa is on the way to Shoreham and his diary has been filled with times to tour the streets with his sleigh.

Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club has announced its schedule for the annual collection around the roads of Shoreham, going house to house.

Shoreham Lifeboat volunteers will be joining Rotarians, as usual, for three of the days:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday, December 9, from 6pm: Middle Road (east end), Church Green, Rectory Road.

Santa is coming to Shoreham and will be touring the streets in his sleighSanta is coming to Shoreham and will be touring the streets in his sleigh
Santa is coming to Shoreham and will be touring the streets in his sleigh

Monday, December 16, from 6pm: Shoreham Beach.

Friday, December 13, 3pm to 8.30pm: East Street area for Light Up Shoreham.

Father Christmas and his sleigh will be touring around Shoreham and the volunteers will be walking the streets in all weather.

Friends and family will be joining Rotarians to help with the house-to-house collections on the other days, as follows:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tuesday, December 10, from 5.30pm: New Barn Road, Herb Estate, Longshore Drive, Monarch Way, Southlands Way, Rainbow Square, Coral Close.

Wednesday, December 11, from 5.30pm: Greenacres/Connaught Avenue.

Thursday, December 12, from 5.30pm: Hammy Way, Hammy Lane, Williams Road, Mansell Road, Wilmot Road, Crown Road.

Saturday, December 14, from 4.45pm: Nicolson Drive area, Eastern Close, Gordon Road.

Related topics:ShorehamRotarians

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice