Where and when to find Santa in Shoreham as he tours the streets in his sleigh
Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club has announced its schedule for the annual collection around the roads of Shoreham, going house to house.
Shoreham Lifeboat volunteers will be joining Rotarians, as usual, for three of the days:
Monday, December 9, from 6pm: Middle Road (east end), Church Green, Rectory Road.
Monday, December 16, from 6pm: Shoreham Beach.
Friday, December 13, 3pm to 8.30pm: East Street area for Light Up Shoreham.
Father Christmas and his sleigh will be touring around Shoreham and the volunteers will be walking the streets in all weather.
Friends and family will be joining Rotarians to help with the house-to-house collections on the other days, as follows:
Tuesday, December 10, from 5.30pm: New Barn Road, Herb Estate, Longshore Drive, Monarch Way, Southlands Way, Rainbow Square, Coral Close.
Wednesday, December 11, from 5.30pm: Greenacres/Connaught Avenue.
Thursday, December 12, from 5.30pm: Hammy Way, Hammy Lane, Williams Road, Mansell Road, Wilmot Road, Crown Road.
Saturday, December 14, from 4.45pm: Nicolson Drive area, Eastern Close, Gordon Road.
