Worthing has some wonderful Christmas lights, some of them raising vital funds for charity, and what better way to enjoy them then a circular walk with lots of refreshment options en route?

I've devised a circular route taking in some of the best lights in Broadwater and West Worthing. It is a walk of around four miles and can be joined at any point to suit but I have chosen to centre it on Broadwater, as there are lots of lovely shops, cafés and pubs there. Hot chocolate to start, glass of wine to finish? Yes please!

From the village centre in Broadwater Street West, head north to Broadwater Green. Turn left to walk past Worthing Fire Station in Ardsheal Road and turn right at the roundabout. Continue across the second roundabout to reach Gaisford House, at 295 South Farm Road, where there are lots of lovely lights on display.

From here, continue north and follow the road round into Offington Avenue. Here, the house at 2 Offington Avenue has a wonderful display raising money for St Barnabas House hospice. The lights are switched on at 5pm and stay on until around 9.30pm. Don't miss Santa in his sleigh up in the tree!

Continue past another beautifully-lit house in Offington Avenue and turn left into Gorse Avenue. You will soon spot the hedge lit up with 'Wadars' in lights. There are lots and lots of different animals to spot in this display by John Wollaston Landscapes and Property Maintenance, raising money for Wadars Animal Rescue.

Walk to the other end of Gorse Avenue, turn left into Poulters Lane, then right into South Farm Road. At Offington Park Methodist Church, turn right into Broomfield Avenue (where the road is closed off to cars) then left into Balcombe Avenue. There are some nice Christmas lights in this road, as well as a display of fun inflatables near the junction with Wiston Avenue.

Cross over and continue down Balcombe Avenue to the end. Turn right into St Lawrence Avenue, then left into Gaisford Road and take the first right into Woodmancote Road. There are a few nice lights here, including a lovely lit-up reindeer.

At the end of the road, turn left into Nutbourne Road and keep an eye out for the book share box at the corner of Shermanbury Road. At the end of Nutbourne Road, turn left to find the wonderful lights display at 68 Bulkington Avenue, raising money for the RNLI.

Turn back to head down St Elmo Road, opposite Nutbourne Road, and look for the reindeer hiding in a hedge partway down on the left. At the end, turn right to go towards Old Nick's Fish & Chips and turn left here to take Jacob's Ladder over the railway line.

Turn right into Tarring Road to go past Co-op and then third left into Eton Road. Here are three houses all lit up to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice. David Barnett has been putting on Christmas light displays here and in Lancing for decades and this one is special.

You now need to return the way you came to go back over Jacob's Ladder but this time continue straight ahead up Lanfranc Road, as there are some pretty lights here. Turn right into Bulkington Avenue and go back past the RNLI lights to head towards another display further down the road on the right. Here, silly Santa has landed upside down in the flowerbed!

Cross over at the roundabout to go along Northcourt Road and look out for the reindeer on a porch roof. Cross Broadwater Road to continue in the same direction along Cecilian Avenue to reach Congreve Road, where there are lots of houses lit up for Christmas. Enjoy them all as you walk along until nearly the end.

After the super display on the corner of Marlowe Road, turn left and head up Marlowe Road then take the second left into Sheridan Road. There are some pretty lights in both of these roads. At the end of Sheridan Road, turn right into Beaumont Road. At the top, cross at the pedestrian lights and go up The Quashetts, past Broadwater Working Mens Club. Turn left into Broadwater Street East. You could stop at Ye Olde House at Home or continue along this road to go back to the village centre, where there are lots of places to eat and drink.

