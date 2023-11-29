Young Sussex brothers take on another Christmas challenge to fundraise for struggling families

The two young boys from Hailsham will be doing a buzz cut challenge on December 11 to raise £1000 for gifts and toys for families struggling due to the cost of living crisis.

Fifteen-year-old Daniel MacDiarmid (aka Shrimp) and his eight-year-old brother Oakley (aka Seed) will be participating in the challenge. Daniel has done a challenge every year since he was five-years-old, raising thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

On the Just Giving page, Daniel said: “This year we will be directing our support towards helping parents that are financially suffering by buying Christmas presents for their children who sadly may not have the chance to receive a gift from their parents, understandably, due to their financial situation.

"We will be reaching out to food banks locally to make them aware of our intentions and the families will be given the option whether they would like to get in contact with us so we can give their children a gift on Christmas day. We will also be using social media and public group pages around the area to reach out to these families.”

Past challenges have included sleeping on a cliff face in Pembrokeshire over night in just a climbers hammock, bungee jumping 160 foot from a via duct, and cycling 50 miles.

This year will be Daniel’s final challenge as he has to sit his GCSES next year, so he is handing the challenges on to his younger brother Oakley. Both the challenge and the aim of this year’s fundraiser was chosen by Oakley.

Daniel added: “We understand that money can be a bit tight sometimes but if you can afford to help us with any amount, that would be absolutely amazing! We as a family believe in karma and what goes around comes around and what you put in will eventually come back to you in life. Thank you so much to the people who support me every year and you guys are amazing and I'm very grateful for what we have previously achieved together.”