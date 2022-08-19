Celebrating the genius of Carole King as Beautiful heads to Eastbourne - how to get your tickets

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beautiful - tour 2022. Pic by Ellie Kurttz

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “If you’ve not heard of Carole King, it’s likely you’ve heard her music. King, alongside her first husband Gerry Goffin, penned huge hits such as Will You Love Me Tomorrow? for The Shirelles, Take Good Care of My Baby for Bobby Vee, Up On the Roof for The Drifters and a plethora of classics for other artists resulting in over 100 hits.”

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

“The new production cast will be led by Molly-Grace Cutler (The Worst Witch, Girls Don’t Play Guitars, We’ll Live and Die in these Towns) as Carole King.

"Tom Milner (American Idiot Musical, Holby City, Waterloo Road) will play Gerry Goffin, Carole’s former husband and collaborator.

"Seren Sandham-Davies (Crazy For You, Brassed Off) and Jos Slovick (Once) play husband and wife song-writing duo Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann and Garry Robson plays music producer and talent manager Don Kirshner.

"Claire Greenway (Sister Act) will play Carole’s mother Genie Klein, and Dan de Cruz, last seen in Eastbourne in Return of the Forbidden Planet, will join as the production’s on-stage Musical Director.

“The cast is completed by Naomi Alade, Kemi Clarke, Chris Coxon, Amena El-Kindy, Louise Francis, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Jessica Jolleys, Sorrel Jordan, Myles Miller, Peter Mooney, Adrien Spencer and Kevin Yates.

“Featuring the soundtrack to a generation including You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, Take Good Care of my Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, Up on the Roof, Locomotion and You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical is written by Douglas McGrath, with songs by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.”