Concerts will showcase the historic Worthing Wurlitzer

Robert Wolfe

Spokesman Simon Field said: “On Sunday, October 16 we have Robert Wolfe once again to play. He has mellowed well as he’s got older and his concerts are a pleasure to attend with something for everyone. Then on Friday, October 28, Aaron Hawthorne is once again accompanying a silent film on the Wurlitzer. T his time the film is Nosferatu, an early zombie-style film. Aaron gave a spectacular performance last year accompanying Phantom of the Opera so we are expecting a similar unforgettable performance.

" On Sunday November 20, Mark Laflin is featured at the Wurlitzer. Mark is a new face at the Assembly Hall but a very competent light-classical organist who is currently director of music at Kingston Grammar School.”

The concerts presented by the Sussex Theatre Organ Trust are: Friday, October 28 – Silent Film: Nosferatu – accompanied by Aaron Hawthorne at the Wurlitzer, start 7pm, doors 6.30pm. Then Sunday, February 19 2023 – Michael Wooldridge; Sunday, March 19 2023 – Phil Kelsall; Sunday May 21 2023 – Kevin Morgan; Sunday, September 17 2023 – Stephen Austin; Sunday, October 22 2023 – Robert Wolfe; and Sunday, November 19 2023 – Simon Gledhill . All concerts start at 2.30pm with doors opening at 2pm. Tickets on 01903 206206 or online at wtam.uk.

Simon added: “Robert Wolfe is recognised as one of the world's leading interpreters of the theatre organ. Acclaimed for his sheer artistry, renowned for his musicality, he is without question one of the top British organists. He became the youngest musician at that time to join the team of organists at the world famous Tower Ballroom, Blackpool. After three years, in 1981, he was invited to inaugurate the sight and sound spectacular which has come to be known locally, nationally and internationally, as The Thursford Experience.

“Robert's music is often heard on BBC Radio 2, and he has been featured on TV. Highlights of these broadcasts include playing live for The National Lottery, with an audience of around 20 million people hearing the magnificent sounds of the Wurlitzer organ at Thursford. During the winter months he performs concerts not only around the UK, but also the USA and Canada. When not performing on pipe organs, Robert performs concerts for the many electronic organ societies here in the UK.”