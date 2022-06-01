Crawley author offers “Uplifting story of hope, love and friendship”

Eve Ainsworth

Eve, aged 43, said: “The idea of Duckling came to me in the bath!

"I started to wonder what would happen if someone asked you to look after their child and then didn’t return – and that was how Duckling was born.

“Lucy is a socially awkward woman who is asked to look after a young girl by her neighbour.

"When the neighbour doesn’t return, Columbo-obsessed Lucy is forced to unpick the mystery of her disappearance and, for the first time in her life, ask for help from her community.

“Despite exploring themes of poverty and isolation, this book is an uplifting story of hope, love and friendship.

“I’m from a working-class family and was born and raised in Crawley, so writing a positive story about working class communities and the value of friendship was important to me.

“This book is aimed at all people.

"I really don’t think there are any restrictions and the amazing reviews we have had so far seem to reinforce this.

"It has been pitched as Eleanor Oliphant meets About a Boy and is for all ages.

“Duckling begins more or less at the crucial point when Lucy is asked to look after her neighbour’s child Rubi.

"The action takes place over the course of a few days when you see Lucy slowly unravelling the mystery whilst developing a beautiful relationship with cheeky little Rubi.

“I loved writing this book.

"It’s quite emotional at times and it certainly had an impact on me.

"My older brother had always encouraged me to write a book for adults and he was the first one to hear the idea.

"Sadly, he died of cancer before the book was published so this makes it even more special.

"I hope it will be successful.

“I am an award-winning author for children and teens and my books have been published across the world. My teen books cover issues that many young people struggle with, such as bullying, toxic relationships, mental health and grief.

“I have also written many football fiction books for children. My Dick Kerr Series is a historical fiction series charting the real-life account of the first-ever female football team.

“In April this year, All to Play For was published, which is a fiction book for younger readers focusing on football, poverty and the value of sport. It has already received great reader reviews and excellent press reviews from The Guardian.

“I’ve always been writing.

"When I was little, I used to talk my stories out loud, and my family thought I was crazy.

"I sent my first complete story to Penguin aged eight.