No dogs will be present at the session but children aged seven and over will be helped to understand dogs and shown how to make them feel safe using a range of techniques.

The 90-minute workshop will be held at the rehoming centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham, and spaces are free but must be booked in advance, as places are limited.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogs Trust finds new homes for thousands of dogs every year

Steph Butler, Dogs Trust education officer, said: “As we spend more time with our four-legged friends during the holiday period, Easter is a perfect opportunity to learn safe and kind ways to show dogs that we love and care about them.

“Using games and lots of activities, we explore everything from what dogs need to feel safe and comfortable, to how we can understand their body language and what influences how a dog feels and therefore behaves.

“Even if we don’t have a dog, we will inevitably come across them when we are out and about, so understanding as much as possible about them gives us the best chance of living happily and safely alongside them.”

The workshop will take place on Thursday, April 14, from 12.30pm to 2pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult. To find out more and to book, email [email protected]