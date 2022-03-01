Eastbourne event gives SEND parents chance to share views with council and NHS decision makers

The meeting is for decision makers from East Sussex County Council and NHS organisations to hear from parents and carers directly about what needs to change to improve local services and provisions for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The group will be joined by Nathan Caine, head of ISEND at ESCC, as well as other senior representatives from education, social care and health services – and parents and carers can choose a group to attend within this event to share their views based on their families experiences. They may wish to speak about SEN support in schools and attainment gaps; EHCP processes; social care/respite; and mental health support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second session, following an online version last week which was a powerful opportunity for parents and carers to talk directly to the decision makers about what would make the biggest difference, and be a part of constructing future plans.

Parents have chance to speak about SEN support in schools at Eastbourne meeting

It will be held at the Denvonshire Park tennis centre from 10am to 1pm on March 3

For more information and to book your place visit the website