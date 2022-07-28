Eastbourne ready to go Around the World in 80 Days

Freny Nina Pavri as Mrs Aouda Around the World in 80 Days

The cast includes Nicholas Maude as Phileas Fogg. Nicholas has enjoyed success in musical theatre including The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Tess of the D'urbervilles and The Bodyguard. Ben Cutler takes the role of French ex-circus performer Passepartout. Ben has enjoyed success including in War Horse at The National Theatre. TV credits include Warren in EastEnders earlier this year.

Ben Roddy is playing gloriously incompetent Inspector Fix . Ben has appeared in a number of productions at the Devonshire Park including Boeing, Boeing and Don’t Dress for Dinner.

His film credits, include Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, and British comedy, Patrick. Ben was named Dame of the Year at The Great British Pantomime Awards (2016-17). Freny Nina Pavri will complete the travelling companions as Mrs Aouda. Freny recently finished a UK tour in the leading role of new play Our White Skoda Octavia. The cast is completed by Harry Hart, James Cooney and Hannah Boyce who take on the other 99 or so roles.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “This rip-roaring adventure with shenanigans a-plenty will transport audiences this summer Around the World in 80 Days! A perfect summer treat for all ages, this theatrical event is not to be missed. Packed with comedy, music, physical theatre, circus skills and clowning, clever use of stage props and an especially built set, come and immerse yourself in the ultimate voyage. Buckle up as six trains, six boats, four fights, two dances, one sleigh ride, a storm, a circus and an elephant will take to the Devonshire Park stage in this uproarious and exciting re-telling of the Jules Verne’s classic. They said it was ridiculous, they said it couldn’t be done but Phileas Fogg is fabulously determined as he wagers his whole fortune on the seemingly impossible – to circumnavigate the world in just 80 days.”

Costume supervisor Shelley Stevens said: “We’re going to be really pushing it with this production, I’m going to be experimenting with high-strength magnets for some of the quick-change garments. This show is completely crazy and it’s going to be great fun. We are really looking forward to getting stuck in!”