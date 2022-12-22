The future of Eastbourne’s Fort Fun has been decided and it’s good news.

In May 2021 it was confirmed that Fort Fun in Royal Parade would not reopen after closing during the pandemic. This year, the operators of Treasure Island Adventure Park opened the site between September and December with a temporary licence agreement.

With that agreement coming to an end, questions have been asked about what would happen to the site next. Now Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has confirmed the future is bright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

EBC’s cross-party Strategic Property Board has recommended a five-year lease that will see Fort Fun restored as a ‘magnet for family fun’, a council spokesperson said.

Eastbourne’s Fort Fun will be restored as a ‘magnet for family fun’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation will be split between Wingrove House and Defiant Sports. Wingrove House is refurbishing the main building and outdoor golf, while Defiant Sports will be using sporting connections to make the outside space as welcoming to everyone as possible.

Councillor David Tutt, leader of EBC, said: “What great news to end 2022 and bring in the New Year. With the right offer in place, Fort Fun is a magnet for family fun and through Wingrove House and Defiant Sports I am certain that people of all ages will flock to the venue in 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new team at Fort Fun is planning to welcome customers in the spring of next year, once an extensive programme of internal and external works is completed.

Councillor Robert Smart, leader of the opposition group, said: “We are looking forward to this prime seafront site being restored to active use next year whilst consideration is given to longer term aspirations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loretta Lock,from Defiant Sports, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to revive and manage a part of the Fort Fun site. We are looking forward to working alongside Wingrove House and Eastbourne Borough Council on site redevelopment. In 2023 we will be transferring our current accessible sport services to the site as well as launching new projects and initiatives such as the accessible beach and adapted walks and cycling scheme.”

Phil Lewin and Ben Porter, from Wingrove House, said: “It’s fantastic to be involved in this project and rejuvenate this important family leisure area for the local community. Our focus is primarily the indoor play centre and the outdoor adventure golf, both of which require a large amount of refurbishment before they can be reopened to customers again in 2023. We are also very excited to be working closely with the team from Defiant Sports.”