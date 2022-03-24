Easter in Eastbourne guide: 11 days out for the school holidays

From a family pantomime, treats from the Easter bunny at Eastbounre Miniature Railway, egg hunts, a circus event and a fun dog show, there are lots of ways to keep the children entertained during this spring holiday.
There is something here for all ages and budgets in our list and they are all either in Eastbourne or less than an hours drive away.
Easter Sunday is April 17.
1. Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway
Visit the Easter bunny on Easter Sunday (April 17) and take a ride on the Easter EGGspress. The event runs from 10am to 5pm and each child riding the train will recieve a chocolate treat. No extra charges. Normal admission applies.
2. Bentley Miniature Railway
There will be an easter weekend family gala weekend on Good Friday (April 15) from 10am to 4pm. There will be rides with a host of additional activities to pack out your day from complementary arts and crafts to an Easter egg hunt. Tickets are £5 for all ages.
3. Easter panto at the Hippodrome Theatre
Rapunzel starts its run at the Royal Hippodrome in Eastbourne on April, 12 from 6pm to 8.15pm. Book tickets at www.royalhippodrome.com/event/easter-pantomime-rapunzel
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
4. Messy Easter
Enjoy a messy Easter with the little ones at St Michael's Church, Willingdon Road. Crafts and activities are all free at the Easter event on April 2 between 2pm and 4pm.