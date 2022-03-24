Easter trail are taking place at National Trust properties across Sussex. Photograph by James Dobson

Easter in Eastbourne guide: 11 days out for the school holidays

School children will soon break-up for the Easter holidays and there is plenty to keep you busy in and around Eastbourne.

By Juliet Mead
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 3:45 pm

From a family pantomime, treats from the Easter bunny at Eastbounre Miniature Railway, egg hunts, a circus event and a fun dog show, there are lots of ways to keep the children entertained during this spring holiday.

There is something here for all ages and budgets in our list and they are all either in Eastbourne or less than an hours drive away.

Schools in East Sussex break up on Friday, April 1 for a two-week break.

Easter Sunday is April 17.

1. Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway

Visit the Easter bunny on Easter Sunday (April 17) and take a ride on the Easter EGGspress. The event runs from 10am to 5pm and each child riding the train will recieve a chocolate treat. No extra charges. Normal admission applies.

2. Bentley Miniature Railway

There will be an easter weekend family gala weekend on Good Friday (April 15) from 10am to 4pm. There will be rides with a host of additional activities to pack out your day from complementary arts and crafts to an Easter egg hunt. Tickets are £5 for all ages.

3. Easter panto at the Hippodrome Theatre

Rapunzel starts its run at the Royal Hippodrome in Eastbourne on April, 12 from 6pm to 8.15pm. Book tickets at www.royalhippodrome.com/event/easter-pantomime-rapunzel

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

4. Messy Easter

Enjoy a messy Easter with the little ones at St Michael's Church, Willingdon Road. Crafts and activities are all free at the Easter event on April 2 between 2pm and 4pm.

