ELO and Beatles tributes on the Eastbourne stage

ELO Again

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “This brand-new Re-Discovery Tour celebrates the truly universal music of this iconic band. A huge amount of work has gone into recreating the whole experience with a great sound reproduction, light show and visual effects.

“The set list will include all the best loved ELO hits including Mr Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing, Sweet Talkin’ Woman, Shine A Little Love, Confusion, Last Train to London, Roll Over Beethoven, Wild West Hero, Don't Bring Me Down, The Diary of Horace Wimp, Telephone Line and Turn To Stone. ELO Again are famed for presenting a spectacular live rendition of ELO’s famous orchestrations, with the soaring strings and vocals audi ence expect. Their version of Mr Blue Sky has been hailed as breath-t aking.

“Come along and relive the age of Glam Rock as ELO Again pay tribute to the beautifully crafted songs of Jeff Lynne.”

Tickets priced at £27; to book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Also coming up, there’s the promise of a “musical powerhouse of a show” that starts with the explosion of Brit Pop in 1962 and goes all the way through to the era of flower power and free love of the late 60s.

Twist & Shout will be at Royal Hippodrome in Eastbourne on Saturday, July 30.

A spokesman said: “People can enjoy the all-star West End cast perform the music of The Beatles, Hermans Hermits, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Rolling Stones. Cilla Black, Manfred Mann, Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Sandy Shaw and more. There will be incredible performances and beautiful bespoke costumes.

"Twist & Shout will transport its audiences to the Swinging Sixties. With more than 40 songs it features a four-piece live band and a cast of six singers and dancers. Hits include She Loves You, Glad All Over, You're My World, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Something Tells Me I'm In to Something Good, Shout, Ferry Cross The Mersey and more.”

“Twist & Shout will be at Royal Hippodrome in Eastbourne for one night only on Saturday, July 30. Tickets are available to purchase at royalhippodrome.com or by calling the box office on 01323 802020.”

Also coming up at the Royal Hippodrome are The Upbeat Beatles on Friday, July 22.