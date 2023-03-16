A series of family and youth hubs will be opening across East Sussex later this year.

East Sussex was one of 75 locations across England and Wales to receive a share of £301.75 million from the government’s ‘Family Hubs and Start for Life’ programme.

The aim is to create a ‘one-stop shop’ where families will be able to access support and information on a wide range of issues including parenting, mental health, housing, benefits and finances and employability.

A public consultation will run until April 11 to tell East Sussex County Council what residents want from the hubs.

Family and youth hubs opening across East Sussex (Photo by Ben Stanstall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Councillor Bob Bowdler, the county council’s lead member for families and children, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure funding for family hubs which will allow all families to access support on a wide range of issues, get involved in activities and meet other families from the community.

“This project gives us a great opportunity to bring a range of support and services under one roof, making it easier for families to access help and make a positive difference to parents, carers and their children.

“It is important that the new family hubs offer the right support for our residents, and I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in our consultation and help us shape the new service.”

