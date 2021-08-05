Family recipe: Breakfast banana muffins

The receipe was created by @WhatAlfieAte using Kendamil's baby porridge and takes just 15 minutes.

Makes: 6 muffins or 20 mini ones.

Ingredients

Banana muffins

50g of Kendamil baby porridge (it makes the softest muffins)

75g self-raising flour

1tsp baking power

2 ripe bananas

1 egg

½ spoon of vanilla extract (optional)

30g coconut oil, melted

Method

Sieve all dry ingredients into a mixing bowl

Blend or mash the bananas, oil, egg, and vanilla extract until smooth

Add banana mixture into dry ingredient and mix to combine

Spoon into muffin cases or silicone tray (add toppings if desired)

Bake at gas mark 5/190°C for 8-10 minutes or until the skewer comes out clean.