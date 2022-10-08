Fowokan are next up at Chidham Village Hall

Fowokan

Mark Ringwood, Wemsfest artistic director, said: “Formed and led by one of the nicest musicians you could ever wish to meet, Jamaican-born drummer Sam Kelly, a lovely mix of Bob Marley and complementary artists awaits you! It’s the perfect evening to enjoy their dance grooves in this wonderfully atmospheric hall.

“It looks like nothing special from the outside, but once inside it has such a fabulous atmosphere and has been the place for so many memorable concerts since we started holding events there.

“So it’s no surprise that we have four further concerts after this in Chidham; two of them great African bands and two a delicious mix of jazz and blues.

“N’famady Kouyate leads our African expedition on Wednesday, November 9 and if it was the one gig in a year that I’d select then it’s this one. Trust me!

“Habib Koite & Bamada from Mali with special Kora-playing guests Sura Susso & Jally Kebba Susso from The Gambia are in concert on Monday, November 28.

"Over half the tickets have already been sold for this gig and understandably so because opportunities to see such quality musicians in such an intimate space are few and far between.

“And the Grammy Award winning Jimmy Carpenter has the challenging task of performing with his UK band immediately after the live screening in the hall of the England v USA World Cup football game on Friday, November 25. Your tickets include this, and hot food can be ordered in. His new album is gaining excellent reviews.

“Our final show of 2022 is our Christmas Party Night with the wonderful Errol Linton & His Band on Friday, December 2. At long last this charismatic blues harmonica player and vocalist is receiving deserved recognition. Don’t forget Blazin’ Fiddles playing St James’ Church on Wednesday, November 16 in St James Church, Emsworth. Half the tickets have already been sold.”