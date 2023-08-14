Free Food Courses for Families in West Sussex

UK Harvest were delighted to be awarded a grant of £7,815 from the Morrisons Foundation to help them provide healthy cooking courses to families across West Sussex.

The donation has enabled the charity to buy IT equipment and cooking items to help them deliver their innovative ‘NorishEd’ programme. These courses offer culinary skills, encourage healthy eating whilst cooking well for less with the aim of reducing food waste and food poverty in deprived communities across West Sussex.

Yvonne Thomson, CEO, UKHarvest said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donation provided by the Morrisons Foundation. The need for our services have grown dramatically since the cost of living crisis.”

“More and more individuals and organisations are reaching out to us every day. With the support from the Morrisons Foundation we are one step closer to helping each and every person who reaches out, by providing the support, education and food needed.”

Free healthy eating courses and food for families in West Sussex

UK Harvest is an environmental and food poverty charity with a focus on redistributing surplus food from across various suppliers, such as supermarkets and produce manufactures, and donating this completely free of charge to people in need in communities all across the country.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m very proud that we have been able to help the vital work of UK Harvest to provide healthy eating programmes and support disadvantaged families in communities across West Sussex.”