Fussy Eating Awareness Week (November 21-27) provides expert advice to parents, nurseries and healthcare workers on getting children to eat a wide variety of food.

Sarah Almond Bushell is the founder of The Children’s Nutritionist and works with brands like Heinz, Holland & Barrett, Burger King and Hovis. She wants to get conversations going about fussy eating and offer free expert advice to help overcome stressful mealtimes.

During Fussy Eating Awareness Week, Sarah will be sharing a range of free tips and tricks over a five-day period. Although the sessions are free, Sarah is asking that people who join her to make a voluntary donation to The Trussell Trust who support a nationwide network of foodbanks.

Sarah Almond Bushell - Fussy Eating Awareness Week: Eastbourne mum and expert hold free advice sessions

Driven by her own story of struggling to feed her son despite her many years of clinical experience, Sarah personally sought out the best advice from across the globe to help her understand what was at play with her son’s fussy eating. Learning from the most highly qualified specialists in America, who Sarah then trained with, she has delved into the psychology of child development and eating psychology and feeding therapy to help initiate breakthroughs, both in her own situation and with her clients.

Sarah is currently reaching around 130,000 people each month with her expertise and knowledge via her online platforms and hopes that this dedicated Fussy Eating Awareness Week will enable her to reach many more. She said: “I am on a mission to spread this knowledge, which is still largely untapped, much more widely, to bring tools and techniques to the table to help reduce mealtime stress. I’ve created this awareness week to spread my knowledge on an even bigger scale and help as many people as possible.”

As well as parents and family members, Sarah is also using this awareness week as an opportunity to reach out to the professionals whom parents turn to for help - the frontline health professionals and education providers, who are not specifically trained in this area, yet are expected to support parents who are struggling.