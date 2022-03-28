Goodwood House named as one of the best wedding venues

The venue, recently awarded Gold Winners of Wedding Venue of the Year at the Beautiful South Awards, has also found itself fourth on a list of top venues compiled by car dealership Brindley Group.
Its list used Google review score, onsite accommodation, onsite parking, average maximum temperature and average monthly rainfall in wedding season (May-October) to come up with the best venues for the region.
On it’s website Goodwood said: “Goodwood House lies at the heart of the Estate. Surrounded by stunning parkland, its opulent Regency interiors form the backdrop to one of the country’s finest art collections. As a family home it has a warm and welcoming atmosphere, a wedding here will be a relaxed yet special affair.”
For more details visit www.goodwood.com/weddings/wedding-venues/goodwood-house/
