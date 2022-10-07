Hatching is among this week's New Park films in Chichester

Hatching

Don’t Worry Darling has been dogged by off-screen shenanigans. However the film itself is a stylishly surreal and entertaining piece of hokum. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are a couple living in a utopian community under the auspices of the mysterious Victory Project. Spanish provocateur Luis Buñuel’s The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie is a satiric masterpiece about a group of middle-class people attempting to sit down to a dinner that is never eaten – repeatedly thwarted by a string of absurd set-pieces. This is a gleefully radical assault on the values of the ruling class.

Paris Texas is the profoundly moving character study directed by Wim Wenders but led by a stunning performance from Harry Dean Stanton as a man trying to reconnect with his young son and his missing wife. As a statement on codes of masculinity and the myth of the American family this is an arthouse triumph.