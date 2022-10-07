Hatching is among this week's New Park films in Chichester
Charlotte Rampling stars in Juniper as a feisty alcoholic grandmother to a self-destructive teenager. When the boy is suspended from school the two are thrown together. The ensuing acerbic battle of wills makes for an often funny though frequently poignant and thoughtful film.
Don’t Worry Darling has been dogged by off-screen shenanigans. However the film itself is a stylishly surreal and entertaining piece of hokum. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are a couple living in a utopian community under the auspices of the mysterious Victory Project. Spanish provocateur Luis Buñuel’s The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie is a satiric masterpiece about a group of middle-class people attempting to sit down to a dinner that is never eaten – repeatedly thwarted by a string of absurd set-pieces. This is a gleefully radical assault on the values of the ruling class.
Paris Texas is the profoundly moving character study directed by Wim Wenders but led by a stunning performance from Harry Dean Stanton as a man trying to reconnect with his young son and his missing wife. As a statement on codes of masculinity and the myth of the American family this is an arthouse triumph.
We have an ingenious horror film from Finland. In Hatching a young girl nurtures an egg she finds in the woods. The creature that emerges from the egg is an alter ego who manifests the girl’s adolescent fury in a series of acts that turn the idyllic suburban setting upside down. Richard Warburton