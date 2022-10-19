Horsham Music Circle marks 150th birthday of Ralph Vaughan Williams
The 2022 anniversary celebrating the 150th birthday of Ralph Vaughan Williams inspired the theme for Horsham Music Circle’s concert on Saturday, October 22 in St Mary’s Church at 7.30pm.
Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “This opportunity to join in marking the birthday festivities of one of the most important composers of the 20th century was too tempting to resist. RVW was a central figure in British musical life with his interest in a range of musical organisations and support to many younger composers, collecting folk songs, editing early music, preparing the music for the English Hymnal, as well as performing and conducting. He was born in Down Ampney, brought up at Leith Hill Place not so far from Horsham, and educated at Charterhouse School, the Royal College of Music and Trinity College, Cambridge.
“The performance is dedicated to his music and will include the ever-popular Lark Ascending in the original version for solo violin and piano, the Phantasy Quintet and Nocturne & Scherzo for strings, Studies on English Folksong for cello & piano, Preludes on Welsh Hymn Tunes for organ, solo songs including a selection from his Songs of Travel and choral pieces.
"Also included are works by Ivor Gurney and Gordon Jacob both pupils of Vaughan Williams and choral music by his life-long friend Gustav Holst.”
Tickets from Horsham Music Circle on 01403 252602, email [email protected] or online at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle.