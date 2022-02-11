Ice rink opens in Sussex for February half term

Visitors will be able to skate around the Locomotive Shed and glide across the ice to see where the trains are prepared in the morning before they steam up and down the preserved railway line through 11 miles of beautiful countryside.
You can visit Sheffield Park to skate only or add a train ticket to your booking and travel behind one of the vintage steam locomotives. They are also doing kids for a quid for February half term on the trains too.
The ice skating sessions are 45 mins and start on the hour from 10am to 9pm Sunday to Thursday (Last session starts 8pm) and from 10am to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Valentine’s Day (last session starts 9pm).
Over 12s only from 6pm
Ice rink tickets cost £12 for adults and £10.00 for children. Skate aid penguins will be available to hire for £5 on the day to assist younger skaters and snowmen for older children and adults.
Visit the Bluebell Railway website to book your tickets.
While you are there, why not make a full day of it with a walk around the National Trust’s Sheffield Park to see Nellie’s Arctic Adventure Trail? There is an ice cave to find and see the polar bears on the lake. Click here to find out more