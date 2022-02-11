Ice rink opens in Sussex for February half term

Visitors will be able to skate around the Locomotive Shed and glide across the ice to see where the trains are prepared in the morning before they steam up and down the preserved railway line through 11 miles of beautiful countryside.

You can visit Sheffield Park to skate only or add a train ticket to your booking and travel behind one of the vintage steam locomotives. They are also doing kids for a quid for February half term on the trains too.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ice skating sessions are 45 mins and start on the hour from 10am to 9pm Sunday to Thursday (Last session starts 8pm) and from 10am to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Valentine’s Day (last session starts 9pm).

Ice rink opens at Bluebell Railway's Sheffield Park Station

Over 12s only from 6pm

Ice rink tickets cost £12 for adults and £10.00 for children. Skate aid penguins will be available to hire for £5 on the day to assist younger skaters and snowmen for older children and adults.

Visit the Bluebell Railway website to book your tickets.

If you are looking for more half term inspiration click here