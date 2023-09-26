​I’ve always loved a day out at a theme park. The rides, the smell of hot dogs and popcorn, the uplifting music, the elaborate theming – I’m very much ‘here for it all’ as cooler people than me seem to say now.

​It’s why I spent a year working at Walt Disney World exactly 20 years ago (which is, incidentally, where I met my husband), and why I continue to visit these fun-filled places as often as I can.

So, it’s very exciting to me that we have one of the best theme parks in the UK a little way down the road from us here in Sussex, just over the border in Hampshire. According to Tripadvisor, it is the UK’s top-rated theme park.

As such, it seemed a very fitting place for my husband and I to take our children to celebrate the anniversary of the day we left to work for Mickey Mouse.

Best time and best weather for visits

We visited on Saturday, which I was a bit trepidatious about, but as it turns out September is a great time to go – even at weekends.

The weather is still warm, but the crowds are smaller than when we visited on a weekday in the summer holidays last year.

Opening times and how to book tickets

The park officially opens at 10am, but they usually let you through the turnstiles earlier so you can wait by the entrance to the land you’ve chosen to take on first. We got there at 9.30am so we could park, visit the toilets (all of which throughout the park are very clean, by the way), collect our tickets and head inside. We were ready and raring to go with 10 minutes to spare.

We’d collected our tickets from the ticket desk just outside of the main entrance to the park, but if you book via the Paultons Park website, you’ll get a QR code to scan at the gate.

The Lost Kingdom

We were the second family into The Lost Kingdom and made it onto the first ride of the day of Flight of the Pterosaur (a suspended dinosaur coaster) where my son and I braved the front row.

We then rode another coaster – Velociraptor – which reverses you up a hill then sends you around the track at speeds of up to 40mph before shooting you backwards.

We then did both the coasters again, before tackling the other rides in the land – Boulder Dash, where you spin in a boulder; The Dinosaur Tour Company – a 4x4 Jeep adventure – and Dino chase, a junior rollercoaster. And all this by 10.45am!

Paultons Park rides

We then rode Cobra, a spinning and dropping cart coaster, and my husband and daughter enjoyed drop-tower Magma. We also rode the chair swings but opted out of the Raging River Ride Log Flume on account of it being a little bit on the nippy side still. Kudos to all the people that were brave enough!

A spot of lunch beckoned next. There are lots of places to try across the park, but I particularly like the old Americana feel of Route 83 Diner.

This was convenient, as it is located in my favourite land, Tornado Springs. My children loved being able to drive their own cars at Al’s Auto Academy (children under six must ride with an adult), and we all loved the Farmyard Flyer junior coaster.

Storm Chaser

The real draw for this area, though, is probably Storm Chaser. It’s a spinning family rollercoaster that’s visible throughout most of the park and is a firm favourite with guests.

The Buffalo Falls water raft ride in this area is also great, as you race others to the bottom of a slide, while Windmill Towers will make your tummy drop.

The Trekking Tractors was a great little ride for relaxing, and you can also spot fruit, veg and flowers being grown. I need tips on how they get their sunflowers that big – they put mine to shame.

Peppa Pig World

We finished the day in Peppa Pig World, where there are nine rides to suit people of all ages. We particularly love The Queen’s Flying Coach Ride, where you get a nice aerial view of the park, and the bumpy George’s Dinosaur Adventure.

You’ll also get spun around, a lot, on Windy Castle, and fly high on Peppa’s Big Balloon Ride.

As well as stopping for a delicious ice cream at Ciao Bella (they have so many flavours) we also tried the dragon boats, pirate swing, and my son tried the Digger Ride and Seal Falls during the day.

We barely stopped, but it was such a fun way to spend a day. At 9 and 5, my children are definitely great ages to experience Paultons Park, as they can both go on pretty much everything. When we left at 5pm, we were exhausted, but in the best possible way.

Paultons Park short breaks

Paultons Park can easily fill a day, probably two, so many people choose to book a two-day overnight stay via the website to give them more time to enjoy all the attractions. When you book a short break, as well as a night in a nearby hotel you get the second day in the park for free.

The park also offers special themed events at Hallowe’en and Christmas, which are bookable now.

Halloween at Paultons

From October 12 to October 30, the park will host Halloween Spooktacular – a family-friendly Halloween celebration. Peppa Pig World will be given a spooky Halloween makeover, while Tornado Springs will get Halloween decorations from way out west. Guests will also be able to do rides in the dark, as well as enjoy The Legend of Paultons Manor show – an all-singing and dancing extravaganza.

Christmas at Paultons

From December 2 to 23, Christmas at Paultons will see the park decorated for the festive season. There will also be magical illuminations around the park, as well as Santa’s storytime sessions. As well as a selection of rides being open, including in The Lost Kingdom, Critter Creek and Tornado Springs lands, visitors can also book a Santa’s Grotto experience.

How much do tickets cost?

This trip was gifted, but entry for a family of four costs around £167 if booked in advance. Parking is free and no fast-track scheme is needed as the park says it works to keep queue times manageable.

Paultons Park Paultons Park home of Peppa Pig World offers rides for all the family. From coasters to carousels, there's plenty to keep people of all ages entertained. Picture: Katherine HM

