Jenny Bathurst: God certainly has a sense of humour

Jenny is studying journalism at the University of Brighton.

"So, I didn’t go back to university. I suppose that’s irony for you, because of course last week I chose to write a big piece all about returning to my uni town and how the holidays always go too quick – it would have all been too perfect. God certainly has a sense of humour. For those who may have followed my story, you will know that I suffer with chronic illness which means that any ‘plans’ I have are never concrete until I’m actually doing them, because my body likes to play a game called ‘Let’s Make Jenny Feel Rubbish When She Actually Needs to Feel Great.’ The chronic fatigue and lightheaded-ness I experience on a daily basis proved too much to return to independent living at the moment so for now I’ll be doing the best I can of my degree from home.

"I cringe writing about this because I hate to bring it up constantly like I’m on the hunt for attention. You might now be reading this thinking that surely if I didn’t want to keep mentioning it then I should talk about something else that Britons talk about like the weather or anything but my feelings, but as I’m sure many can empathise, when your world is hit by a condition or a sickness it can be a challenge to describe anything to do with your life that isn’t affected by it.

Jenny Bathurst