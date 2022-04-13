Littlehampton school uniform event ‘extremely popular and necessary’

Donations of 50p per item were collected and money raised will go to three primary schools, White Meadows, St Catherine’s and Lyminster.

Organiser Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, said: “The community have said we are offering a great service, as it has helped especially with the current climate of fuel and energy costs.

Littlehampton school uniform volunteers at Chilgrove House

“Our latest uniform event was extremely popular and necessary. Thanks go to Arun District Council for letting us use their premises.

“We really need Littlehampton Academy uniform donated before our next event, which will be on Tuesday, August 23, ready for school in September.”