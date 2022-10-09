Merrill Osmond plays East Sussex date

Spokeswoman Jenny Ross said: “As lead singer for the world-famous Osmond family, Merrill’s amazing vocals can be heard on unforgettable hits such as Love Me For a Reason, One Bad Apple, Let Me In and Crazy Horses.

“Merrill has sung on 27 Gold records and co-written music and lyrics for five Number #1 smashes. With a total of 47 Platinum and Gold recordings, The Osmonds still hold the record for achieving the highest number of Gold Award Certificates in one year – eleven!