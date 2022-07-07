Rowland Singers in concert in Worthing plus The Secret Garden in Brighton

Worthing’s Rowland Singers Choral Society

The choir will perform songs from popular musicals, a Lennon-McCartney medley and many more popular songs. The concert ends with three rousing Last Night of the Proms pieces arranged by Edward Elgar and Malcolm Sargent. There really is something for everyone to enjoy and tap their feet to, they promise.

There will be a raffle and bucket collection for the charity MIND.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the concert are £10 for adults and £4 for children.

These are available on the door or by telephoning 01903 238792. Doors open at 7pm.

For more information, visit www.rowlandsingers.co.uk

Also coming up, The Secret Garden returns for a second summer season with dates including Brighton Open Air Theatre on Sunday, July 10 at 2pm, created, cast and produced by New Creations Collective.

Tickets are available on www.thesecretgarden.live.

Spokeswoman Louise Jose said: “This is the first professional dance adaptation based on the best-selling novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden, designed to be fun for all the family and will be performed in the gardens of stately homes and outdoors venues across London, Oxford, Kent, West Sussex and Surrey this summer.

“Each show is performed by a cast of highly accomplished dancers and musicians who bring this immersive West End quality production to life as a one-hour ballet.

"With a brand-new score and original choreography, The Secret Garden offers an enchanting, unforgettable experience for adults and children alike.

“Immerse yourself fully in the story this summer as each performance takes place outdoors, against an array of stunning backdrops that each beautiful venue has to offer.

"What could be more perfect than watching The Secret Garden against the backdrop of a park, manor house or inside a walled garden?

“New Creations Collective is a Kent-based dance company, using classical and contemporary art forms to tell timeless, hope-inspiring stories.