World Book Day 2022 at Durrington Infant and Junior Federated School

World Book Day: See how schools in Worthing celebrated World Book Day 2022

Students and staff at schools across Worthing immersed themselves in books and reading activities to celebrate World Book Day 2022.

By Elaine Hammond
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:49 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:53 pm

Award-winning children’s author Elle McNicoll spent the day at St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Goring and year-five pupils from Arundel CE Primary School were able to visit to join her presentation, inspiring students with her journey to success as a neurodivergent author. Elle also joined in a writer’s workshop and signed more than 200 copies of her books with personal messages.

At Sion Junior School and Chesswood Junior School, children and staff dressed up as their favourite characters, including superheroes and princesses.

At Durrington Infant and Junior Federated School, staff made their own version of The Masked Singer with a video of themselves reading stories while wearing masks, so the children could guess their identity.

See also: World Book Day: See how Worthing is celebrating World Book Day

Gallery of World Book Day pictures from Worthing schools in 2013 and 2014

Gallery of World Book Day pictures from Shoreham, Southwick and Sompting schools in 2013 and 2014

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1.

World Book Day 2022 at Durrington Infant and Junior Federated School

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales

2.

World Book Day 2022 at Durrington Infant and Junior Federated School

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales

3.

World Book Day 2022 at Durrington Infant and Junior Federated School

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales

4.

World Book Day 2022 at Durrington Infant and Junior Federated School

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales
Students
Next Page
Page 1 of 3