Award-winning children’s author Elle McNicoll spent the day at St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Goring and year-five pupils from Arundel CE Primary School were able to visit to join her presentation, inspiring students with her journey to success as a neurodivergent author. Elle also joined in a writer’s workshop and signed more than 200 copies of her books with personal messages.
At Sion Junior School and Chesswood Junior School, children and staff dressed up as their favourite characters, including superheroes and princesses.
At Durrington Infant and Junior Federated School, staff made their own version of The Masked Singer with a video of themselves reading stories while wearing masks, so the children could guess their identity.
