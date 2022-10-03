Sir Ian McKellen and stand-up star John Bishop confirm Chichester and Brighton panto dates

Mother Goose

McKellen was memorably in Chichester a few years ago with his Lear. And now for something completely different…

A spokesman said: “Meet Mother Goose (Ian McKellen) and her husband Vic (John Bishop). Running an Animal Sanctuary for waifs and strays, they live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams. But when a magical goose (Mel Giedroyc) comes a-knocking, will fame and fortune get the better of them?

“Will Ma’s feathers get ruffled? Will Pa tell everyone to get stuffed? And is their humble life about to turn fowl? Get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeccably constructed mayhem that will quack up the whole family.

“From the imaginations of Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme) and Cal McCrystal comes the mother of all pantos. Mother Goose is the ultimate theatrical feast - full of fun, farce and surprises that will make you honk out loud.”

