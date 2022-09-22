Story of The Osmonds recreated on stage in new musical - Brighton

Alex Lodge (centre) and the cast of The Osmonds A New Musical, credit Pamela Raith

The Osmonds: A New Musical with story by Jay Osmond tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade.

From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and Osmondmania from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows – until one bad decision cost them everything.

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We’re) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.

The Osmonds have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won 59 gold and platinum awards, and now Jay Osmond pulls back the curtain to reveal the real family behind all the hits: parents George and Olive Osmond and their nine children, Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie and Jimmy.

The Osmonds: A New Musical has a story by Jay Osmond and book by Julian Bigg .

Leading the cast as The Osmonds will be Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond, and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond.

They will be joined by Georgia Lennon, Charlie Allen, and Nicola Bryan playing Marie, George, and Olive Osmond respectively.

Jay Osmond said: “I wrote this book called Stages about my life. It turned into more of a travelogue, so I always wanted to do a backstage version that included not only the good times, but the bad and sad times too.”

A friend and producer of Jay’s had an idea. “He said ‘why don’t you write a living memoir and put it on stage?’ And I thought ‘Exactly!’ I have always loved the stage – for me it was one last frontier to conquer.

“I wrote it from the heart. It was hard; I had to play my drums a lot to get my emotions out, but it all boiled down to this: why did we do what we did? It was because we wanted to help people; to use those talents to do some good in the world. I wanted to put that purpose into the show.

"I think you can do almost anything in life if you have a purpose.”

“It was a challenge. It’s about the four brothers who were at the start. I was one of them. The story starts at the 50th anniversary and then goes way back.