The Angmering School achieves prestigious Artsmark Gold Award

Teachers said they had worked hard to embed a broad and ambitious curriculum as the school developed its arts and culture provision in order to meet the standards required.

The overall plan was delivered across the whole school and the entire team committed to building on its arts, culture and creativity offering.

Sam Hobbs, senior leader for arts and creativity at The Angmering School. Picture: Derek Martin DM21060806a

Sam Hobbs, senior leader for arts, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Gold Award. We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continuing to grow with Artsmark.”

The award, accredited by Arts Council England, supports schools to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education, putting creativity and wellbeing at the heart of the curriculum.

Dr Darren Henley, arts council chief executive, said: “I would like to congratulate The Angmering School on their Artsmark Gold Award. Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious and creative curriculum, every pupil can develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”

The school was supported by Artswork at various stages in the process.

The Artsmark assessor applauded ‘the journey to embed arts-rich practice across the school and your community, including developing the curriculum and working with artists and the wider community through a sculpture project and Angmering Calling festival’.

Also noted was the importance of having a senior leader responsible for ‘driving and developing arts and cultural provision across all phases to establish and maintain good practice, children and young people’s art is showcased and displayed effectively’.

The assessor said the ‘established arts and cultural provision at The Angmering School makes sure all children and young people have opportunities to perform, see live performances, and to create and evaluate artworks in a range of media’.

The aim of the Artsmark award is to unlock young people’s potential, building their confidence, character and resilience.