The Mayor of Seaford to Promote Youth

The Mayor of Seaford embarks on the promotion of youth in the town, working with chosen charities: the Mercread Youth Centre and The Youth Counselling Project.

Each year, the Mayor of Seaford selects a charity to support during their term in office. This year, the Mayor of Seaford, Councillor Olivia Honeyman has, in partnership with the Deputy Mayor, Young Mayor and Deputy Young Mayor, chosen a theme of ‘Youth Promotion’.The Mayor of Seaford’s theme ‘Youth Promotion’ will highlight the importance of supporting younger generations of Seaford. She says “I have chosen ‘Youth Promotion’ because younger people are the future of our town, and they need support now more than ever. In a recent survey conducted by the Town Council, it was highlighted that there needs to be more available for younger people.”

In order to deliver the theme, the Mayor of Seaford will support and promote the Mercread Youth Centre and The Youth Counselling Project as her chosen charities. When asked about her charity choices, she said “Both the Mercread Youth Centre and The Youth Counselling Project are a huge asset to the youth of the town and are delivering important and vital services which I would like to give a platform to raise awareness and encourage the community to support them.”The Mercread Youth Centre is host to a number of youth activities, and is looking to develop its facilities to expand what it can offer. The Centre is hoping to run a series of fundraising events, with the support of the Mayor of Seaford, to raise funds to renovate its kitchen.

An improved and more practical kitchen would then be able to be used to host community cooking classes for younger people. The Centre is also working on other initiatives for youth and networking opportunities for youth related groups and charities in the town. More information, and fundraising dates will be promoted in due course.

The Youth Counselling Project is an invaluable charity within our community which provides mental health support to younger people. The demand for The Youth Counselling Project’s services have significantly increased in the last couple of years, not only in numbers but in complexity.

Many children are now presenting with issues that need longer than the standard ten sessions to support, putting extra pressure on The Youth Counselling Project’s service and the need to increase fundraising. They are also looking for new trustees, particularly anyone with experience in IT, web design and social media, or in counselling.

The Youth Counselling Project’s next planned fundraising event will be a pub quiz at The Old Plough on Tuesday 7th November 2023. Follow their Facebook page for further details – The Youth Counselling Project Facebook

The Mayor of Seaford is currently setting out her plans for this municipal year. The first mayoral event will be the Civic Reception, which will showcase ‘Youth Promotion’, due to take place in October (more details to follow shortly). Updates will be available on the Mayor of Seaford’s Facebook page and the Town Council’s website. https://www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/

On Monday 14th August, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Seaford were interviewed by Len Fisher on Seahaven FM, if you would like to listen, please click on the following link https://player.autopod.xyz/395885