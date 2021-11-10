The musicians and film heroes who inspire the most popular baby names - is your child's name among them?

Heroine of Star Wars - the Force Awakens is Rey who has inspired a generation of baby names

With the epic new Peter Jackson-directed Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back out this month, we look at how influential the band members were on baby names.

Research by Bolton digital marketing agency, The Audit Lab, also shows the most popular baby names inspired by film franchises and fantasy TV shows.

Little Lennons

Over the past five years Ezra is the second most popular name linked to musicians, behind only Florence.

In the past five years, there have been more people named Lennon, 958, than Richard, 791, and Paul, 655, while George naturally leads the Beatles, and is the second most popular name of the last five years at 23,827.

Baby Ezras and Florences

In the two years prior to Budapest from George Ezra being released, the name Ezra was given to 271 babies. In the year of release and following year, that number rose to 768 - a 183 per cent increase. Over the past five years, it’s the second most popular name linked to musicians, behind only Florence

Florence is the most popular name outside of the more common names. Since the release of Lungs in 2009, 20,532 people have been named Florence compared to just 4,162 in the same period of time prior to release

Baby Bowies and Ziggys

There’s been a sharp rise in baby Bowies since the death of the legend - 86 baby name counts were in the year he died and years following with fans naming their boys and girls after the singer. Las year saw the highest peak in baby Bowie counts for both boys and girls with 54 and 23 counts, respectively. Over the past five years, 277 Bowies have been born

Interestingly, there have also been 346 Ziggys born in the same period; again, proving to be an inspirational unisex name and seeing the biggest spike last year with 90 baby boy Ziggys and 13 baby girl Ziggys born that year

Game of Thrones girl names

Arya is the most popular girls name from the TV epic series. It earned a total of 2,886 counts over the past 25 years and 371 last year alone. The highest peak was in 2019 with 427 counts.

Game of Thrones boy

Ned takes the top spot for the most popular boy name with a total of 1,405.

Unsurprisingly, there have been zero counts of Joffrey.

Bellatrixes and Lunas

Since the first Harry Potter film came out in 2001:

The second most popular Harry Potter name - after Harry, of course - is Luna with a total count of 7,102 since 2001.

Hermione is the third most popular name with a total count of 2,027 since 2001.

Strangely, baby Bellatrixes are on the rise with 2017 and 2019 seeing the joint highest record, with a count of 12 in both years.

Lord of the Rings

Arwen is the most popular name with a total count of 913.

Superhero films

The film Thor came out in 2011, and the name’s popularity has been growing ever since with a percentage increase of 138 per cent from 2011 to 2018 - the year that saw the highest peak in popularity with 19 baby Thors counted in that year.

Loki has also seen a rise in popularity.

Star Wars