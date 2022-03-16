Karen Hempsall and Ali Gibbons ran the Virtual London Marathon in October for The Sussex Heart Charity in memory of Karen’s mum Jenny.

They asked for AED devices to go to Thomas A’Becket Infant School in Tarring, where Karen’s sister Nicky Wall is a teaching assistant.

Headteacher Amanda Dingwall, deputy head Collette Wade, teaching assistant Nicky Wall and pupils with the AED devices at Thomas A'Becket Infant School in Tarring

Karen, who works at Derbyshire Alcohol Advice Service, and best friend Alison, a development worker at Community Chesterfield, walked the 26.2 miles in eight hours and raised more than £1,250.

Alison said they had a great day and were able to talk to others about the charity’s great work.

Although they live 200 miles away, they were keen to support the Tarring school for the sake of the children and the community nearby.

Terry Ayres, chief executive of The Sussex Heart Charity, was pleased to present the devices to Nicky, together with headteacher Amanda Dingwall and deputy head Collette Wade.

Claire Jones, finance officer, said: “We would like to thank Karen and Ali for their amazing fundraising efforts.”

The devices will be put on the list for the emergency services and will be accessible to the public.

