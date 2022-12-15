Edit Account-Sign Out
Walks in Sussex: Take part in Sussex Wildlife Trust’s winter challenge #12DaysWild

Sussex Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to get out and about during the festive season with its new challenge.

By Charlotte Harding
5 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 1:29pm

Its #12DaysWild is asking people to do one wild thing a day from December 25 until January 5.

A spokesperson from Sussex Wildlife Trust said: “12 Days Wild is a brilliant way to connect to the natural world, like walking off your Christmas dinner in the woods or admiring the beauty of a winter sunset. You could also do little things to help nature - like recycling your Christmas tree or feeding the birds to make the most of the festive season.”

You can either come up with your own ‘wild’ activities or if you get stuck the Sussex Wildlife Trust will be sending out daily activity inspiration, such as star gazing, listening to birdsong or admiring the beauty of a winter sunset.

Go wild this festive season
To sign up visit wildlifetrusts.org/12dayswild

