Worthing authors share stories with children at Grief Play Café

The cafe is held one Sunday morning a month at Hope Hive, in St Dunstan’s Road, Tarring.

Children’s book authors Jo Baxter, Gill Medway, Amanda Hubbert, Amanda Severn and Alice Clover joined the children and families for the January cafe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayla Shepherd, founder of Andy’s Angels, said: “The children were able to hear the authors’ stories and were able to give feedback on what they loved most about what they had heard.

The children talked about the parts they liked most after hearing the authors' stories

“A couple of the authors also helped some children to start to write their own stories by creating their own storyboard, which they could take away and finish at home.

“The cafe was well attended and the children and families were able to talk to each other building supportive connections.”

The cafe offers a safe space for children and families to find support during their grief journey, with free drinks and health snacks provided.

It was set up by Kayla and her daughter Millie in memory Andy Shepherd.

Author Alice Clover, dressed in her whoopie cushion outfit, reads from one of her books at the Grief Play Cafe run by Andy’s Angels in Worthing

Future cafe dates are February 27, March 20, April 24 and May 29, from 10am to 12.30pm. Andy’s Angels are also holding a Pamper and Prosecco fundraising evening on April 30 at the Guildbourne Centre from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. To find out more, email [email protected]