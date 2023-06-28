NationalWorldTV
10 years of micropubs: Celebrating 13 of the smallest pubs in West Sussex

Pint-sized pubs can be the best places to drink, especially if you like a chat. It is ten years since the micropub revolution began in Sussex with the opening of Anchored in Worthing.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST

Small pubs then began to open at an explosive rate across the county, offering drinkers a new environment, sometimes quirky, usually with a focus on conversation rather than loud music and often with delicious ales poured straight from the cask.

Not only have those early pioneers of the small pub survived but more and more are opening. Here, we celebrate just some of the smallest pubs in West Sussex. If your favourite hasn't been included, let us know!

1. Celebrating 10 years of micropubs

Anchored, in West Buildings, Worthing, was the first micropub in Sussex. It was opened by Nigel Watson in August 2013 and refurbished in 2020. Features include a Tardis-like front door.

Anchored, in West Buildings, Worthing, was the first micropub in Sussex. It was opened by Nigel Watson in August 2013 and refurbished in 2020. Features include a Tardis-like front door. Photo: CAMRA

Beer No Evil, in Brighton Road, Worthing, was opened by Gemma Clegg and Gareth Harries in October 2018, fulfilling a long-held dream. The tap room has been named among the best and brightest bottle shops across the UK.

Beer No Evil, in Brighton Road, Worthing, was opened by Gemma Clegg and Gareth Harries in October 2018, fulfilling a long-held dream. The tap room has been named among the best and brightest bottle shops across the UK. Photo: Steve Robards SR2003062

Green Man Ale & Cider House, in South Street, Tarring, offers gravity-fed ales, served from the cask, as well as ciders, wines and a tasty selection of bottle drinks.

Green Man Ale & Cider House, in South Street, Tarring, offers gravity-fed ales, served from the cask, as well as ciders, wines and a tasty selection of bottle drinks. Photo: Google

