10 years of micropubs: Celebrating 13 of the smallest pubs in West Sussex

Pint-sized pubs can be the best places to drink, especially if you like a chat. It is ten years since the micropub revolution began in Sussex with the opening of Anchored in Worthing.
Small pubs then began to open at an explosive rate across the county, offering drinkers a new environment, sometimes quirky, usually with a focus on conversation rather than loud music and often with delicious ales poured straight from the cask.
Not only have those early pioneers of the small pub survived but more and more are opening. Here, we celebrate just some of the smallest pubs in West Sussex. If your favourite hasn't been included, let us know!
1. Celebrating 10 years of micropubs
Pint-sized pubs can be the best places to drink Photo: Katherine HM
2. Anchored in Worthing
Anchored, in West Buildings, Worthing, was the first micropub in Sussex. It was opened by Nigel Watson in August 2013 and refurbished in 2020. Features include a Tardis-like front door. Photo: CAMRA
3. Beer No Evil in Worthing
Beer No Evil, in Brighton Road, Worthing, was opened by Gemma Clegg and Gareth Harries in October 2018, fulfilling a long-held dream. The tap room has been named among the best and brightest bottle shops across the UK. Photo: Steve Robards SR2003062
4. Green Man Ale & Cider House in Tarring
Green Man Ale & Cider House, in South Street, Tarring, offers gravity-fed ales, served from the cask, as well as ciders, wines and a tasty selection of bottle drinks. Photo: Google