We’ve put together a list of some of the cosiest pubs in Sussex, according to Trip Advisor.
Are you looking for a pub where you can enjoy a pint by a roaring fire while it’s raining outside?
Or how about a home-cooked Sunday lunch in a traditional, historic pub?
These are the top-rated pubs on TripAdvisor with reviews which each mention the word ‘cosy’, whether that’s because of the toasty fireplaces, original ceiling beams or comforting meals.
Take a look below at the best pubs to visit while you shelter from the rain this weekend.
1. The Fountain Inn - Ashurst
This 16th century pub has low ceilings and beams, inglenook fireplaces, and a menu 'to suit all tastes'. It's no surprise it was voted as one of the top 10 cosiest pubs by The Guardian. One reviewer said: "Cosy Sunday lunch by the fireside. What could be better than a perfectly cooked roast dinner, served in a country pub whilst sat by a flame-stoked inglenook fireplace, on a rainy Sunday?" Situated in The Village, Ashurst, Steyning, BN44 3AP. Photo: Google Street View
2. The Green Man - Partridge Green, Horsham
This pub has been described as 'very family and child friendly', as well as being welcoming to dogs. One reviewer said: "There's a nice cosy ambience with really attentive staff." Situated in Church Road, Partridge Green, Horsham, RH13 8JS. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Squire and Horse - Bury
This 16th century pub serves gastro-style food and focusses on sourcing local produce. One reviewer said: "Even though sun was shinning today, they had a lovely real fire to warm the pub inside and it felt cosy and inviting." Situated in Bury Hill, Bury, Chichester, RH20 1NS. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Wheatsheaf - Woodmancote
The business describes itself as 'a vibrant and laid-back country pub', which welcomes families, campers, walkers, dogs and everyone in between. One reviewer said: "The pub had a lovely traditional atmosphere, with a cosy log burning stove, and we were made very welcome." Situated in Wheatsheaf Road, Woodmancote, Henfield, BN5 9BD. Photo: Google Street View