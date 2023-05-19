11 Great places to grab coffee and cake in Horsham

Horsham is blessed with a number of great coffee shops.
In fact, the town is spoilt for choice. But where are the best offering delicious coffee and cake? Here are eleven, according to Google reviews.
1. The Real Eating Company
The Real Eating Company in Swan Walk shopping centre was rated 4.3 out of five from 90 reviews. One person said: "Good place to pop in for coffee." Photo: Sarah Page
2. Costa Coffee
Costa Coffee in Horsham's West Street was rated 4.1 out of 5 from 585 Google reviews. One person said: "Great place to have coffee, espresso or cake." Photo: Sarah Page
3. Caffe Nero
Caffe Nero in West Street was rated 4.2 out of five from 500 reviews. One said: "We always get our coffee here. Nice brew and they are dog-friendly." Photo: Sarah Page
4. Urban Fuse Kitchen & Bar
Urban Fuse Kitchen & Bar in Middle Street, Horsham, is rated 4.4 out of five from 116 Google reviews. One person said: "Decor is nice and bright." Photo: Sarah Page