[email protected] 4 in Market Square scored 4.4 out of five from 233 reviews. “Really good food,” was one of the comments.

11 Great places to grab coffee and cake in Horsham

Horsham is blessed with a number of great coffee shops.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 19th May 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 17:39 BST

In fact, the town is spoilt for choice. But where are the best offering delicious coffee and cake? Here are eleven, according to Google reviews.

The Real Eating Company in Swan Walk shopping centre was rated 4.3 out of five from 90 reviews. One person said: "Good place to pop in for coffee."

1. The Real Eating Company

Costa Coffee in Horsham's West Street was rated 4.1 out of 5 from 585 Google reviews. One person said: "Great place to have coffee, espresso or cake."

2. Costa Coffee

Caffe Nero in West Street was rated 4.2 out of five from 500 reviews. One said: "We always get our coffee here. Nice brew and they are dog-friendly."

3. Caffe Nero

Urban Fuse Kitchen & Bar in Middle Street, Horsham, is rated 4.4 out of five from 116 Google reviews. One person said: "Decor is nice and bright."

4. Urban Fuse Kitchen & Bar

