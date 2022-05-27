11 of the best fish and chip shops in Crawley according to Google reviews

National Fish and Chip Day (NF&CD) was launched in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

The event takes place on the first Friday in June every year and aims to encourage people to support their local restaurants.

Fish and chip shops are facing the biggest crisis in their 160-year-old history, according to a warning issued by the trade organisation representing the industry.

The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers revealed his fears in March that rising costs will lead to thousands of fish and chip restaurants going under.

To celebrate the day and help out some of our local restaurants, we’ve collected the top 11 chippies’ in the town according to Google reviews.

User’s are able to review restaurants out of five and these are some the ones that have the highest average.

1. Master Fryer Master Fryer, 1, Pound Hill Parade, has a rating of 4/5 from 419 Google reviews

2. Ocean Trawler Ocean Trawley, 11 Southgate Parade, has a rating of 4.3/5 from 179 Google reviews

3. Southgate Fish & Chips Southgate Fish and Chips, 22 Brighton Road, has a rating of 4.6/5 from 125 Google reviews

4. Northgate Fish Bar Northgate Fish Bar, 14 The Parade, has a rating of 4.9/5 from 24 Google reviews