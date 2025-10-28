Sussex World Morning Update Tuesday 28 October, 2025

11 of the best places to get brunch in Horsham, according to Tripadvisor

By Sarah Page
Published 28th Oct 2025, 15:59 GMT
Missed breakfast and it’s too early for lunch? – What you need is brunch.

And while London has been officially rated as the brunch capital of the UK, there’s no need to travel there.

Horsham has some great brunch venues of its own. Here we highlight 11 of the best, according to Tripadvisor.

Horsham has some great eateries catering for all tastes, from breakfast, brunch, lunch, tea and dinner

1. breakfast-5726684.jpg

Horsham has some great eateries catering for all tastes, from breakfast, brunch, lunch, tea and dinner Photo: Pixabay

Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax is rated 4.8 out of 5 from 412 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: "Staff friendly and the deli was clean and welcoming."

2. Carmela Deli

Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax is rated 4.8 out of 5 from 412 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: "Staff friendly and the deli was clean and welcoming." Photo: National World

Bill's Restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, is rated 4.1 out of five from 1,776 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: "Food and service was spot on."

3. Bill's

Bill's Restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, is rated 4.1 out of five from 1,776 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: "Food and service was spot on." Photo: National World

The Windmill Inn in Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green is rated 4.5 out of five from 256 Tripadvisor reviews. One reviewer described the duck breast and cod as simply 'lovely.'

4. The Windmill Inn

The Windmill Inn in Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green is rated 4.5 out of five from 256 Tripadvisor reviews. One reviewer described the duck breast and cod as simply 'lovely.' Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TripAdvisorLondon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice