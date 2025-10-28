11 of the best places to get brunch in Horsham, according to Tripadvisor

And while London has been officially rated as the brunch capital of the UK, there’s no need to travel there.
Horsham has some great brunch venues of its own. Here we highlight 11 of the best, according to Tripadvisor.
Horsham has some great eateries catering for all tastes, from breakfast, brunch, lunch, tea and dinner Photo: Pixabay
2. Carmela Deli
Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax is rated 4.8 out of 5 from 412 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: "Staff friendly and the deli was clean and welcoming." Photo: National World
3. Bill's
Bill's Restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, is rated 4.1 out of five from 1,776 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: "Food and service was spot on." Photo: National World
4. The Windmill Inn
The Windmill Inn in Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green is rated 4.5 out of five from 256 Tripadvisor reviews. One reviewer described the duck breast and cod as simply 'lovely.' Photo: Google