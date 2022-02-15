The Holmbush Inn. Faygate Lane, Horsham RH12 4SH. Photo from Google Maps.

15 cosy village pubs to visit in Horsham

Are you looking for a traditional, cosy village pub with roast dinners and log fires? Check out this list of village pubs in and around the Horsham District.

By Megan O’Neill
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:42 pm

All information from Google search and Trip Advisor.

Photos are from Google Maps.

1.

Bax Castle. Two Mile Ash Road, Horsham RH13 0LA. 4 star rating on Trip Advisor with one reviewer called it a "hidden gem". Photo from Google Maps street view.

2.

The Boars Head. Worthing Road, Horsham RH13 0AD. A 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor with one reviewer calling it a "gastronomical extravaganza". Photo from Google Maps street view.

3.

The Black Jug. 31 North Street, Horsham RH12 1RJ. A 4 star rating on Trip Advisor with one reviewer calling it "Horsham's Finest". Photo from Google Maps street view.

4.

The Chequers Inn. Rowhook Road, Horsham RH12 3PY. A Michelin Plat and a 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor. One reviewer calling their experience "Exquisite!" Photo from Google Maps street view.

