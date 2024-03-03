BREAKING

16 Wetherspoons pubs in Sussex ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews - including pubs in Brighton, Eastbourne and Worthing

JD Wetherspoons operates almost 900 pubs across the UK, including 16 in Sussex, which are known for a budget menu and sometimes inhabiting historic buildings.
By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2023, 13:53 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 10:47 GMT

While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Sussex a rating out of five stars.

Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches across Sussex.

See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of 16, ranked from best to worst.

The Picture Playhouse pub in Bexhill-on-Sea has a Google rating of 4.3 stars based on 2,639 reviews

2. The Picture Playhouse, Bexhill-on-Sea

The Picture Playhouse pub in Bexhill-on-Sea has a Google rating of 4.3 stars based on 2,639 reviews Photo: Google

The Crowborough Cross pub in Crowborough is rated 4.2 stars out of five based on 1,206 reviews

3. The Crowborough Cross, Crowborough

The Crowborough Cross pub in Crowborough is rated 4.2 stars out of five based on 1,206 reviews Photo: Google

The London & County in Eastbourne is rated 4.1 stars on Google based on 1,885 reviews

4. The London & County, Eastbourne

The London & County in Eastbourne is rated 4.1 stars on Google based on 1,885 reviews Photo: Google

