While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Sussex a rating out of five stars.

Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches across Sussex.

See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of 16, ranked from best to worst.

2 . The Picture Playhouse, Bexhill-on-Sea The Picture Playhouse pub in Bexhill-on-Sea has a Google rating of 4.3 stars based on 2,668 reviews Photo: Google

3 . The Crowborough Cross, Crowborough The Crowborough Cross pub in Crowborough is rated 4.2 stars out of five based on 1,221 reviews Photo: Google

4 . The London & County, Eastbourne The London & County in Eastbourne is rated 4.1 stars on Google based on 1,904 reviews Photo: Google