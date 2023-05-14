Edit Account-Sign Out
16 Wetherspoons pubs in Sussex ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews - including pubs in Horsham, Eastbourne and Worthing

JD Wetherspoons operates almost 900 pubs across the UK, including 16 in Sussex, which are known for a budget menu and sometimes inhabiting historic buildings.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 14:02 BST

While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Sussex a rating out of five stars.

Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches across Sussex.

See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of 16, ranked from best to worst.

JD Wetherspoons operates almost 900 pubs across the UK, including 16 in Sussex, which are known for a budget menu and sometimes inhabiting historic buildings Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The Picture Playhouse pub in Bexhill-on-Sea has a Google rating of 4.3 stars based on 2,419 reviews

2. The Picture Playhouse, Bexhill-on-Sea

The Picture Playhouse pub in Bexhill-on-Sea has a Google rating of 4.3 stars based on 2,419 reviews Photo: Google

The Crowborough Cross pub in Crowborough is rated 4.2 stars out of five based on 1,108 reviews

3. The Crowborough Cross, Crowborough

The Crowborough Cross pub in Crowborough is rated 4.2 stars out of five based on 1,108 reviews Photo: Google

The London & County in Eastbourne is rated 4.1 stars on Google based on 1,707 reviews

4. The London & County, Eastbourne

The London & County in Eastbourne is rated 4.1 stars on Google based on 1,707 reviews Photo: Google

