20 best places to get desserts in West Sussex

20 best dessert places in West Sussex

Check out this list of the top 20 places to get a sweet treat in West Sussex, according to Trip Advisor.

By Megan O’Neill
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:49 pm

From ice cream, cakes and patisseries to tea, coffee and milkshakes, these tea rooms have everything for a delicious treat.

All details from Trip Advisor.

All photos from Google Maps.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1.

Tilly's of Midhurst. Hill House Rumbolds Hill, Midhurst GU29 9BY 5 stars on Trip Advisor. One reviewer said: "My family and I love Tilly's! It started off just with afternoon tea occasionally and now we are weekly visitors! Cake is 10/10, scones 10/10 sandwiches 10/10 - everything is 10/10!" Photo from Google maps.

Photo Sales

2.

Pinks Parlour. 18 Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis PO21 1SU. 5 stars on Trip Advisor. One reviwer said: "Best Ice Cream we have ever had - and that's a lot !" Photo from Google maps.

Photo Sales

3.

Comestibles. Red Lion Street, Midhurst GU29 9PB. 5 stars on Trip Advisor. One reviewer said: "A place not to miss" Photo from Google maps.

Photo Sales

4.

La Patisserie. 4-6 East Street Pedestrianised street, Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 5ZE. 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor. One reviewer said: "Sublime, Superb, Superb" Photo from Google maps.

Photo Sales
SussexTwitterFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 5