20 best dessert places in West Sussex

From ice cream, cakes and patisseries to tea, coffee and milkshakes, these tea rooms have everything for a delicious treat.
All details from Trip Advisor.
All photos from Google Maps.
1.
Tilly's of Midhurst.
Hill House Rumbolds Hill, Midhurst GU29 9BY 5 stars on Trip Advisor.
One reviewer said: "My family and I love Tilly's! It started off just with afternoon tea occasionally and now we are weekly visitors! Cake is 10/10, scones 10/10 sandwiches 10/10 - everything is 10/10!"
2.
Pinks Parlour.
18 Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis PO21 1SU.
5 stars on Trip Advisor.
One reviwer said: "Best Ice Cream we have ever had - and that's a lot !"
3.
Comestibles.
Red Lion Street, Midhurst GU29 9PB.
5 stars on Trip Advisor.
One reviewer said: "A place not to miss"
4.
La Patisserie.
4-6 East Street Pedestrianised street, Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 5ZE.
4.5 stars on Trip Advisor.
One reviewer said: "Sublime, Superb, Superb"
