The 21 finest restaurants in West Sussex with prestigious AA Rosettes

Across West Sussex there is a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

But according to the AA, there are 21 restaurants in the county which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 21 restaurants in West Sussex which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

1 . Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Lower Beeding Ben Wilkinson at The Pass in Lower Beeding has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Intelligent modern cooking in classy country house hotel." | Contributed

2 . Restaurant Interlude, Lower Beeding Restaurant Interlude in Lower Beeding has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Refined and meticulously crafted seasonal cooking." | Google Maps Photo: Google

3 . Amberley Castle, Amberley Amberley Castle in Amberley has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Refined and meticulously crafted seasonal cooking." | Contributed Photo: Contributed