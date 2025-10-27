Pubs and Restaurants under pressure

The 21 finest restaurants in West Sussex with prestigious AA Rosettes

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:30 GMT

These restaurants have the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

Across West Sussex there is a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

But according to the AA, there are 21 restaurants in the county which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 21 restaurants in West Sussex which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

Ben Wilkinson at The Pass in Lower Beeding has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Intelligent modern cooking in classy country house hotel."

1. Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Lower Beeding

Ben Wilkinson at The Pass in Lower Beeding has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Intelligent modern cooking in classy country house hotel." | Contributed

Restaurant Interlude in Lower Beeding has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Refined and meticulously crafted seasonal cooking."

2. Restaurant Interlude, Lower Beeding

Restaurant Interlude in Lower Beeding has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Refined and meticulously crafted seasonal cooking." | Google Maps Photo: Google

Amberley Castle in Amberley has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Refined and meticulously crafted seasonal cooking."

3. Amberley Castle, Amberley

Amberley Castle in Amberley has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Refined and meticulously crafted seasonal cooking." | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Gravetye Manor Hotel in West Hoathly has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Refined and meticulously crafted seasonal cooking."

4. Gravetye Manor Hotel, West Hoathly

Gravetye Manor Hotel in West Hoathly has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Refined and meticulously crafted seasonal cooking." | Google Maps

